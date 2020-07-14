Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MAHESHBHATT_1948 Mahesh Bhatt gets trolled over his 'being kind is hard' Twitter post

It has been exactly a month today since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence. Post his untimely demise, director Mahesh Bhatt has been at the receiving end of citizens outrage for indulging in nepotism and exploiting talented actors who don't hail from film families. People have also decided to boycott Mahesh Bhatt's directorial film Sadak 2 where has cast his own daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt as well as Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur who hail from other film families. Today, the filmmaker tweeted a philosophical post which has given rise to trolls once again.

"When the time comes to make a choice between empathy and apathy. It's often tempting to look away from another person’s pain rather than make the effort to help. Let’s face it – being kind is hard, " Mahesh Bhatt's tweet read.

When the time comes to make a choice between empathy and apathy. It's often tempting to look away from another person’s pain rather than make the effort to help. Let’s face it – being kind is hard. pic.twitter.com/jCIlh80qDC — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 13, 2020

As soon as Mahesh Bhatt's post hit the internet, angry netizens started pouring in comments. "All your philosophy will die when you face the truth. At that moment it's difficult for you to control your mind. Soon you realise the power of karma, " said a user. Another tweeted, "You bet. The temptation to show apathy outweighs the urge to show empathy when someone lives through pain and suffering. While a fair weather encourages you be kind an inclement one rips all your kindness apart.Guess the fair weather cohort attracts you more!."

For us normal people who hv inherent qualities of empathy see our children in him,what if it was our child would we hv not stood up for him, but then we r normal thinking people who empathize with others pain, but it is hard for selfish people like u all who live for themselves — garv sey kaho mein hindustani hoo (@nandasada2) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed before a court in Muzaffarpur on against filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, besides actor Alia Bhatt, who have been accused of “hurting Hindu sentiments” through a poster of their upcoming venture Sadak 2.

The complaint was lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur locality of the town, through his advocate Sonu Kumar.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar fixed July 8 as the next date of hearing in the case, lodged under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The complainant has taken exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of Sadak 2, which is said to be a sequel of 1991 blockbuster Sadak.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the movie also marks the return of elder brother Mahesh Bhatt as director after a hiatus of more than two decades.

Besides the director’s daughter Alia Bhatt, Sadak 2 also stars Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, both of whom had played the lead roles in Sadak.

