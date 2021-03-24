Maheep Kapoor channels her inner Britney Spears as she dons similar outfit, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHEEP KAPOOR Maheep Kapoor and Britney Spears

Celebrity Maheep Kapoor who recently appeared in web series "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" has channelled her inner Britney Spears as she recreates the American songstress' look. Wearing a similar outfit as Britney, Maheep shared a collage on Instagram featuring her and the singer-composer. In the caption of the post, she declared that Britney "wore it better". "Oh hey Britney#YouWoreItBetter ! #TeamBritney #Queen," she wrote.

Maheep created quite a stir after her appearance on "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives". The web series chronicled the lives of star wives such as Maheep, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. In an earlier interview, Maheep said the biggest pressure of being a Bollywood wife is being judged.

Talking about the pressures of being a Bollywood wife, Maheep told IANS: "All I can say is everyone is human. Everyone has feelings and everyone has emotions. There are different pressures. I think the biggest pressure for a Bollywood wife and being in the public eye is being judged."

"Right from the beginning, social media is judging them, taking pictures. That is difficult. Everyone has pressure -- good, bad or ugly. Everyone has tensions at home. Everyone has their own stories," she added.

Given the success and popularity of the show, the web series has been renewed for the second season.

On a related note, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in July. She will be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Johar tweeted the news. Details of her debut film have been kept under wraps till now. Maheep too shared pictures and videos of the announcement.

"With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle - My girl is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film! #DCASquad," she wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, Shanaya is producer Boney Kapoor and veteran actor Anil Kapoor's niece, and first cousin of actors Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor.

