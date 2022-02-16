Madhuri Dixit remembers Bappi Lahiri; says 'he has created a legacy which will always live on'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BAPPILAHIRI/MADHURIDIXIT Madhuri Dixit remembers Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri, the 'Disco King,' passed away at the age of 69. Following his death, a number of celebrities and fans poured in condolence posts over social media. Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit in a conversation with IndiaTV remembered the singing legend. She revealed that the last time she met him was on the sets of Dance Deewane. The actress said, "He has given such good music for my films like Prem Pratigya where he composed Pyaar Kabhi Kum Nahi Karna or Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar. He has done some beautiful melodic songs like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna."

Calling him a Disco legend, she further said, "He was also known as the disco king so he has created a legacy that will always live on and it is really sad that he is no more with us. He was only 69. We all are sad but what will stay with us is his legacy."

The actress even shared a post on her social media that featured a picture of the late singer and a caption reading, "RIP to the one who gave us some unforgettable songs and continues to make our disco appearance complete with 'I am a disco dancer...' You'll ve truly missed Bappi Da."

Image Source : INSTA Madhuri shares post for late Bappi Da

Meanwhile, soon after Bappi Da's death, his family issued an official statement that read, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated."

He took his last breath in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to obstructive sleep apnea. He had been hospitalised for a month and was being treated for multiple health issues.

Bappi Lahiri's last on-screen appearance was at 'Bigg Boss 15', where he went along with his grandson to promote the latter's song 'Bachcha Party'.

Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician experienced massive success in the 1980s and 90s due to his work on films such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance' and 'Commando'. He earned the title of 'Disco King' for popularising the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.