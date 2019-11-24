Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit plays guitar with husband Sriram Nene, video goes viral

Madhuri Dixit, known for her iconic dance moves, is now impressing her fans and followers with her extraordinary musical skills. The actor was seen playing the guitar and singing with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene and musician Zac Dsouza in a small clip she shared taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday. “Family jam session! It was fun trying my hand at playing the guitar with @drneneofficial ‘cuz “All of me, loves all of you…” #WeekendJam #AllOfMe @zacdsouzaa,” she wrote alongside the post.

Clad in a navy-blue kurta, Madhuri is crooning Hollywood singer John Legend’s famous track ‘All of Me’. Madhuri just had a fun family jam session where attempted playing guitar and was quite good at it.

Recently, Madhuri shared a picture of herself with her Ek Do Teen song choreographer Saroj Khan. She also wrote a beautiful caption along with the picture, that reads, "Happy birthday to one of my favourite people @sarojkhanofficial ji. Our journey together has been amazing and I will always be proud of the legacy you have created. You are my Guru and will always hold a very special place in my heart."

