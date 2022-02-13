Follow us on Image Source : INSTA Madhuri Dixit grooves to 'Tamma Tamma,' 'Ankhiya Milaun,' with Shriram Nene & Sanjay Kapoor | WATCH

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene did her best to make her husband Sriram Nene's birthday memorable. Several videos and pictures from the birthday bash have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, the couple is seen dancing to the recreated version of Madhuri's hit song 'Tamma Tamma.' Not only this but in another video shared by actor Sanjay Kapoor, the actress can be seen grooving to 'Ankhiyan Milaun' with him. He wrote alongside, "Back to the 90s , What a night."

Meanwhile, Farah shared the video of Madhuri and Nene on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ram. Giving Madhuri Dixit serious competition. #CoupleGoals."

Have a look:

For the occasion, Madhuri and Sriram twinned in black outfits.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also marked their presence at the star-studded party.

Madhuri and Sriram got married in 1999. They are doting parents to two sons -- Arin and Ryan. She is awaiting the release of her debut web series 'The Fame Game' which will release on Netflix.