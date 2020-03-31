Lockdown diaries: Suhana Khan is teaching Gauri some make-up tips during quarantine

Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, Suhana took to Instagram and posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up. Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 488k followers on her Instagram.

"Experimenting," she captioned the images.​ Gauri too posted a picture of Suhana, with caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity." Have a look at what the mother-daughter is up to during their quarantine:

Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called "The Grey Part of Blue." There were reports that she will be making her Bollywood debut through Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3. However, the filmmaker refuted such rumours and tweeted, "Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!"

Watch a glimpse of Suhana's short film here:

-With IANS inputs