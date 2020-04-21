Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lockdown diaries: Rakul Preet Singh enjoys her caffeine-free immunity booster cuppa

De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh is keeping her fans entertained with workout videos and challenge videos on social media. The actress is enjoying her caffeine-free immunity booster, which she feels is extremely necessary during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as well. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared: "We need our immunity to be at its best in times like these and what better way than to do it naturally!" Rakul Preet also shared the recipe for her fans to follow, because immunity is needed to resist the novel coronavirus. "@rashichowdhary thanksss for the recipe. Add pinch of ginger , pepper , turmeric , cinnamon and cloves to 500 ml water.. let it boil till it becomes half. Add organic honey if you like. It tastes so good and is perfect replacement for caffeine too!! #stayhealthy #stayhome #naturalremedies," she wrote.

The Marjaavaan actress, who is a teetotaller refrains from consuming fast food, sweets, fried and processed food, and works out regularly. On the occasion of World Health Day recently, Rakul Preet took to Instagram and shared: "Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven't already started then do it now . We need to be healthy more so now than ever before!"

A few days ago, Rakul took part in the handstand T-shirt Challenge that is currently a rage on social media. The challenge gained popularity on social media last week when "Spider-Man" fame Tom Holland posted his attempt to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand against the wall. Taking to her Instagram account, Rakul posted a video that shows her wearing her T-shirt while doing a handstand.

"Was just bored of wearing my tee the normal way#quarantinelife #weekendchallenge So here a task for all of you to do.. it's like a super elevated plank , amazing for your core," captioned the video.

Apart from this, amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Rakul is helping over 200 families living in a slum close to her home in Gurugram. The actress along with her parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajender, is sending packets of home-cooked food to them. "My dad figured this entire slum, where people are completely out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place.

