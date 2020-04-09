Image Source : INSTAGRAM Covid-19 relief: Rakul Preet Singh launches Youtube channel, says revenue will go to PM Cares Fund

The film industry has come forward in these trying times to pledge their help and support to the ones in need. From contributing to the central and state relief funds to providing meals to whoever needs them, B-Towners are doing their part to help people during the lockdown. Now, actress Rakul Preet Singh has launched her YouTube channel, the revenue generated through it will go to the PM-Cares Fund in fight against coronavirus.

Rakul shared the news with her fans via social media and said, "A lot of time on hand so I thought of launching my YouTube channel which will have all things fun !! The revenue generated will go to @pmoindia fund ! Let’s spread joy and happiness in whatever way we can. Subscribe now to make a difference !! anddddd because it’s world health day we kickstart with... umm check out the video."

A lot of time on hand so I thought of launching my YouTube channel which will have all things fun !! The revenue generated will go to @pmoindia fund ! Let’s spread joy and happiness in whatever way we can. Subscribe now to make a difference !! 😀😀🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JQlTGpe6Y6 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 7, 2020

Earlier, the actress said that she was helping over 200 families living in a slum close to her home in Gurugram. She said that it is a “small effort” to express her gratitude. The actress along with her parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajender, is sending packets of home-cooked food to them.

“My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place,a Rakul said.

“If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people,” she added.

The actress said that everyone should be doing their bit especially during this time.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus