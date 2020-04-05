Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lockdown diaries: Alia Bhatt bakes banana bread, sister Shaheen bakes cake

After spending time in honing her writing skills a few days back, Alia Bhatt now seems to have developed a culinary knack to pass her lockdown hours. The actress baked a grain free paleo banana bread on Saturday. Not just Alia, her sister Shaheen also took part in the baking activity. She made a chocolate cake. Sharing the photographs of the bread and the cake on Instagram, Alia wrote: "Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread."

Commenting on Alia's post, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: "Yum". Kriti Sanon asked Alia for tips and commented: "Was just gonna attempt the same today. Wish me luck. And any tips?" Alia and Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan commented: "Still waiting for my share." Huma Qureshi also asked for the recipe.

During the home quarantine period, many Bollywood celebrities have awakened the chef in them and trying their hands on cooking. Actresses like Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have also shared photos of them cooking. Just recently, Deepika Padukone also turned chef for husband Ranveer Singh and treated him with a delicious meal.

The actress made Thai Green curry, Tom Yum Soup, rice for her 'pati parmeshwar'. The Gully Boy actor announced, "Pati Parmeshwar ke liye apne haathon se khana banane wali cutie meri Deepu.. love you babez" Check out his posts here-

Meanwhile, reports claim that Alia might be tying the knot with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor around December end. The wedding will reportedly be hosted in Mumbai unlike many B-Towners who have opted for exotic destination weddings in recent times.

