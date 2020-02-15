Lisa Haydon and husband Dino welcome second baby boy, shares picture of kids Zack & Leo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lisa Haydon and husband Dino welcome second baby boy

Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon welcomed her second baby on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The actress became parent to a baby boy with husband Dino Lalvani. She announced the news through an adorable photo of her two boys on Instagram and thanked her husband for ‘building a family’ with her. The photo features Lisa’s elder son Zack along with the newborn baby whom the couple has named Leo and reads, “This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has.”

Lisa added, “Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers. And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution.”

Within minutes, the photo went viral on the internet and received more than 52,000 ‘likes’. Reacting to the news, many celebrities wishes the actress on the post. Shibani Dandekar wrote, “ahhhhhhhh i’m so so happy for you and your beautiful family! your boys are love!! big hug Lis” Actor-model Neha Kapur, married to The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar, wrote, “This is so special. Sending love to you and these loves .” Lisa’s sister Malika Haydon commented to the post, “They’re the cutest & sweetest lil angels. can’t wait to meet baby Leo.”

For the unversed, Lisa and Dino got married in 2016 and welcomed their first child Zack in May 2016. Lisa had been sharing about her pregnancy through various Instagram posts and kept the fans updated about her diet and exercise routine during this time.

