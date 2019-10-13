Lisa Haydon: Munching her way through last trimester

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her second child, has shared some beautiful photographs of herself flaunting her blossoming baby bump.
Lisa, an ardent social media user, took to Instagram on Saturday where she is seen sitting in front of food kept on a table. She is dressed in a black bikini and flaunting her baby bump.
"Munching my way through this last trimester. #alwaysfirsttothetable p.s last bump photo I promise... Have to fly home now and find some clothes that actually fit," Lisa captioned the image.
She had earlier shared a photograph of herself along with her son Zack.
Lisa gained popularity in Bollywood for her performance in the 2010 dud "Aisha". She has played pivotal roles in films such as "Queen", "Housefull 3" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". She also appeared in the web series "The Trip".
Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017
Baby waves with my baby bump💙 I was gonna post this as my “coming out” pic. But i thought the joy of another addition to our family belonged to all three of us so that’s what was posted instead. Here is a throwback to being #16weeks pregnant with #2. I wrote this a few weeks ago in answer to lots of questions about exercise when preg and nausea .. since writing this post I haven’t done any exercise 😱or even gone for a walk😱. Lots has been eaten though 🐽🐽🐽 and our baby is so far, so good 😊 and that’s all that matters. This first trimester was rough. Nothing like my first pregnancy... surfing was something I had been doing from before and was disappointed at the thought of having to stop. I checked with my doctor who surprisingly approved and said one should carry on as usual. Of course, with precautions. I tried doing other forms of excersize but, All other excersize would make me feel worse - this was practically my only release (and sucking on a Lemon🍋) to feel better from the intense nausea and also get an adrenaline kick- I mean, it’s a high😛. After doing loads of googling on the subject, I found multiple articles on surfing when pregnant.. and was relieved to know I’m not the only one. Positive, I haven’t got many, if any, pregnant surfers following me , but if I do:-) here’s what I learned and followed. 1.) surf on a foam board (unless modelling for first baby photo. Then pose with hard board;-) ) , 2.) try and paddle on your knees ... I actually felt nothing when paddling on my stomach, so I did. 3.) don’t go out in crazy surf. 4.) listen to your body and to your doctor. This morning I took a moment to appreciate how much better life is feeling moving on from trimester one... another high. Week 16 was my cutoff to stop and so, Until next year baby waves 🌊💞✌️
