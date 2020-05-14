Image Source : FARHAN AKHTAR/INSTAGRAM & TWITTER Let’s protect our frontline warriors: Farhan Akhtar donates 1000 PPE kits to Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Farhan Khar has joined the list of celebrities who have donated PPE kits to corona warriors. After Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, Akshay, Farhan has donated 1000 PPE kits to Mumbai Police and has shared the photo on his Twitter. The actor has partnered with celebrity shoutout platform Tring to raise funds for more equipment to be provided to the people working in the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farhan Akhtar shared the first batch of PPE kits being shipped from the factory to the Vakola police station in Mumbai and wrote, "Thanks for your support, you amazing people. Our first batch of PPE kits are on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory. Let’s protect our frontline warriors. Jai Hind."

A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar tweaked his famous poem "Toh zinda ho tum" from the 2011 film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara".He modified the poem to describe the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, and how people are fighting to survive it. "'Toh Zina Ho Tum' corona version...#laughalittle ...#stayhome...#poemforourtimes," Farhan wrote on Instagram along with a video in which he is seen reciting the new version. In the video, Farhan said, "Chehron par apne mask pehen rahe ho toh zinda ho tum.Houseparty pe yaaron se baat kar rahe ho toh zinda ho tum."

Also, music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan recreated the title track of Farhan’s directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai in collaboration with Berklee Indian Ensemble. In the video, Farhan is seen dancing to it while at his home.

On the film front, he will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofaan", which is a boxing drama. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

