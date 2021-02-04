Lata Mangeshkar reacts after Rihanna's tweet on farmers' protest: India equipped to resolve crisis amicably

Image Source : TWITTER/@SONUSHA35901384, @IBELIEVERIHAN Lata Mangeshkar reacts after Rihanna's tweet on farmers' protest

India's pride and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who expressed their solidarity with the government of India over the farmers' protests. The legendary singer also reacted to International pop star Rihanna's tweet and slammed the interference by outsiders over India's legislation and debates inside and outside the Parliament. On Tuesday night, Rihanna shared a news article on Twitter, calling out the internet shutdown at the protest site. "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," the 32-year-old singer wrote.

Reacting to it and other International stars supporting the farmers' protests, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Namaskar...India is a glorious nation and we all Indians stand with our heads held high. As a proud Indian, I have full faith, that any issues or problems that as a country we face; we are fully equipped to resolve them amicably, keeping the interest of our people in mind. Jai Hind."

Bollywood celebs support the government of India

Soon after the global support, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty and others also came out in support of the government on Wednesday and reacted to the ongoing protest by farmers. The actors have urged people not to fall for false propaganda against India. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared the statement by MEA. He then wrote that efforts are being taken to resolve the issue.

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Akshay wrote.

Actor Ajay Devgn urged everyone to not fall for false propaganda. "Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," he tweeted. Filmmaker Karan Johar called the farmers the backbone of India. "We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether," Johar wrote.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Several international personalities, including singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa came forward in support of protesting farmers after pop star Rihanna tweeted about them.

Diljit Dosanjh's song for Rihanna

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been speaking in support of the farmers since the beginning of the protest, openly lauded Rihanna's tweet and also dedicated a song to her soon after. Titled RiRi, the singer came up with the song in a day and released it on Wednesday. In the song, Diljit talks about Rihanna's home country Barbados and calls her an angel who has descended from heaven. Diljit is all praises for her beauty.