Lata Mangeshkar is doing 'good', confirms spokesperson

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is on her way to recovery after being hospitalised for viral chest congestion and is "doing good".

"Lata didi is doing good today," an official spokesperson said, on Saturday.

The legendary singer was rushed to Breach Candy hospital on Monday. Since then, many fans and Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini have been praying for her speedy recovery.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, received India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Lata Mangeshkar has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.