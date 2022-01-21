Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/APKI1PASAND Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singing legend still in ICU, don't give wind to false news, says spokesperson

Giving an update about legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health, her team has issued a statement urging fans not to believe in any false news regarding the megastar as she continues to be under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It's been more than a week since the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Many false rumours regarding the iconic singer's health have been going rounds on the internet since then. Appealing to her fans not to believe in any kind of such news stories, her management team issued a statement on Friday that reads, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space."

They also asked Mangeshkar's fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

In a new health update regarding the 92-year-old star, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer previously shared that "Lata Ji is still in ICU, and we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon."

The doctor also said that there is a need for people to pray for her recovery.