Amitabh Bachchan has a special birthday video for Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar had recently wished Amitabh Bachchan when it was announced the megastar would be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a special video message for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her 90th birthday, paying tribute to her contribution to Indian film music.

"On Lataji's 90th birthday, my sentiments and my feelings... With deep regard and respect," Big B captioned the video on Saturday.

In the seven-minute video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen praising Lata Mangeshkar for her achievements and saying how much respect he holds for her.

Saying that "he is speechless", he added that he cannot express his feelings for Lata Mangeshkar in words.

"Lataji jeevan me kaii rishtey aise hotey hain jinka koi hisaab nahin hota..na deney wala jaanta hai kya kya diya aur na leney wala janta hai kya kya lia...na koi tol hota hai na ginati hoti hai..aise rishtey jinmein.. keval prem aur shraddha hoti hai...in rishtey ki sankhyan nahin hoti... in rishto ka koi swaroop nahin hota.. ye rishte apni paribhasha syayam karte hai. Aisa hi eik rishtey ka naam hai Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar," he said.

Big B even called people "lucky to be born in an era of Lataji".

"For over eight years, your voice has created magic in people's lives.... Aapka gaana sunke aise lagta hai ki man apne aap band kamre se niklke aapki awaaz ke saath chal rha hai aur fir lautke usi dhun me rehta hai. Lataji aapke suro ke bina sangeet adhoora hai (Music is incomplete without your voice)," he added.

T 3302 - On Lata ji’s 90th birthday, my sentiments and my feelings .. with deep regard and respect।।



लता मंगेशकर जी की ९० वी वर्ष गाँठ पर, मेरे कुछ शब्द ; कुछ भावनाएँ , आदर सहित pic.twitter.com/RhL461ZIR0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 28, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice to numerous songs for many Bachchan films including "Abhimaan", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Zanjeer" and "Silsila".

Lata Mangeshkar, who is herself a Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, posted a message on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay co-star Dharmendra also wished Lata Mangeshkar with a video message.

"Happy Birthday @mangeshkarlata ji Lambi umar ho aap ki, aap khush rahen sehatmand rahein," Dharmendra captioned the video on Twitter.