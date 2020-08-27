Image Source : INSTA/KUSHAL TANDON, SUSHANTANKITA4EVER Kushal Tandon rubbishes rumours of dating Ankita Lokhande after her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Kushal Tandon has denied dating actress Ankita Lokhande after her break-up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and asked people not to drag his name in the blame game. Kushal took to Twitter to respond to the linkup rumours while reacting to a media report that claimed that Ankita and Kushal dated after the former broke up with Sushant in 2016.

"This is a shame journalism, like really, I was a friend of both ,Sushant was a brother and @anky1912 (Ankita) a friend, at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this ... shocking how we live in a world of news," he tweeted.

This is a shame journalism, like really , I was a friend of both ,Sushanth was a brother and @anky1912 a friend , at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this ....... 😡😡😡😡😡shocking how we live in a world of news 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B65xy737KR — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) August 27, 2020

"And for the world plz let his soul rest in peace… it's a circus out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven... sushi take lite like u always did... chil it's only caos down here, you angel (sic)," he added.

In 2016, too, there were rumours about Kushal dating Ankita but the duo had denied such reports.

On the work front, Kushal also did a music video that paid tribute to Pulwama martyrs. Kushal was also in news recently after he had developed COVID-19 symptoms after shooting for a web show. However, later he had tested negative for the COVID test

