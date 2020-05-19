Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUBBRA SAIT Kubbra Sait's epic reply to troll asking her to 'leave India' wins the internet

Actress Kubbra Sait, popularly known for her role as Cuckoo in the web series Sacred Games, became the new target of the trolls online. A Twitter user on Monday asked the actress to leave India. He wrote, "Why not leave India?". Kubbra's epic reply won the internet when she said, "No one can. It’s a lockdown. Kuch bhi." Bollywood celebrities have started giving it back to the trolls with their savage replies. We have often seen them reacting to the comments in the most humourous ways.

Kubbra Sai'd reply earned her much appreacition from other celebrities as well as fans. TV actor Karan Kundra wrote, "Hahah savage." A Twitter user came in support of the actress and wrote, "Even if you could , why should you? You are as much a citizen with equal fundamental rights as the person asking you." Another said, "No one can ask this to you or anybody. Who are these people ? If you have power and capacity to tell this then first go and arrange something for migrant workers." Kubbra didn't reveal the name and photo of the troll. Check out-

No one can.

It’s a lockdown.

Kuch Bhi. pic.twitter.com/SuyeDBiN06 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 18, 2020

During the lockdown Kubbra Sait has been very active on social media and encouraging fans to obey the laws of social distancing. Currently, she is under home quarantine alone in Mumbai while her mother and brother are in Bengaluru.

