  Kriti Sanon visits her alma mater after 15 years, gets nostalgic; actress says 'I made it'

Kriti Sanon visits her alma mater after 15 years, gets nostalgic; actress says 'I made it'

Kriti Sanon, who is now promoting her new film 'Bhediya,' is in her hometown of Delhi, where she visited her school.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2022 23:45 IST
Kriti Sanon visits her alma mater after 15 years
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITISANON Kriti Sanon visits her alma mater after 15 years

Kriti Sanon is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bollywood industry. Over the years, the actress has carved a niche for herself. She is now busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Bhediya', is in her home city Delhi where she paid a visit to her school, DPS R. K. Puram, and savoured old memories.

The actress took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note about the feeling of going back to her school days. She wrote in the caption, "Back to school! After 15 years. Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya. Nostalgic."

She added: "D.P.S. R.K.Puram has given me a lot. It truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say 'I made it!' #AlwaysADipsiteAtHeart."

In her Instagram stories, the actress, who has grown from strength to strength in her career, credited her school and teachers for shaping the person she has grown into today.

Kriti recently also unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next 'Shehzada', where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti has a strong line-up of films, which include 'Adipurush', 'Ganapath' and 'The Crew'.

