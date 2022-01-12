Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTKRITI Kriti Sanon recalls drinking wine and sulking with Sushant Singh Rajput after 'Raabta' failure

Kriti Sanon is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood at the moment. She recently finished filming of a schedule of her upcoming film Ganapath in the UK with Tiger Shroff and will be back at work in no time. With an interesting line up of films in genres spanning comedy, drama, action and others, she is set to impress the fans with her varied choices of role.

The Hum Do Hamare Do actress recently revealed how she and late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput reacted to the box office failure of Raabta (2017). Speaking to Film Companion, Kriti recalled, "It was a funny night. We were all sulking, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino (Dinesh Vijan) was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over guys, I’m in a bad mood)’. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’ Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raja-rani. It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different. I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this!’”

Raabta was the only film that Kriti and Sushant worked together in. Sushant went on to do films such as Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Drive and Chhichhore before his sudden demise. The actor’s swansong Dil Bechara had released a few weeks after his death on June 14, 2020. Kriti and Sushant had also stirred up romance rumours during the time of Raabta shoot and release but on an appearnce with Koffee With Karan, the Mimi actress denied their link up talk.

On the work front, Kriti has some highly anticipated films like Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush, Bhediya, Shehzada and an Anurag Kashyap directorial in the pipeline. In Ganapath, she will be seen in an out-and-out action avatar. A teaser revealed earlier had her riding a dirt bike.