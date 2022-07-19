Kriti Sanon and family dine with Nupur Sanon's rumoured boyfriend singer Stebin Ben, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Stebin Ben with Kriti Sanon and family in Bandra, Mumbai

Kriti Sanon and family dined with singer Stebin Ben in a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday night. Stebin, who is behind popular hit singles and Bollywood numbers, is rumoured to be dating Kriti's younger sister, Filhaal actress Nupur Sanon. However, as the Sanon family dined with Stebin, Nupur was not snapped at the venue. Pictures from the time are going viral on social media with many asking whether 'good news' is on the cards.

Stebin Ben joins Kriti Sanon and family for outing

For the outing, Stebin arrived with Kriti in his luxury convertible car. Kriti was all smiles when she stepped out of the car and later when she posed with Stebin and her family. Kriti's mother Geeta Sanon and her father Rahul Sanon seemed happy as they joined Stebin and Kriti for dinner at Royal China in Bandra, Mumbai. For the night outing, Kriti kept it cool and casual in a sleeveless printed top and black leggings. Stebin wore an oversized T-shirt in white colour and teamed it up with velvet trousers and sneakers.

Pics from the Sanon 'family' outing go viral

As soon as the Sanon family pics with Stebin surfaced on social media, speculations were rife about whether he and Nupur are taking the next step in their relationship. One of the Twitter users commented on the pic, "Stebin is also a part of family now (sic)." Another one said, "Shadi kii baat krne aaye hai stebin bhaiya (sic)."

Stebin's latest track Baarish Aayi Hai featuring Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has been raking good numbers on YouTube. After releasing on July 14, it has notched more than 20 million views on the streaming site.

Stebin and Nupur's relationship on fans' radar

Stebin and Nupur's rumoured relationship has become the talk of the town. The Filhaal actress has reportedly been dating Stebin since last year and their pictures together on social media tell a very sweet story.

On the work front, Nupur is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Noorani Chehra. Billed as a quirky love story with a social message about being comfortable in your own skin, the film is directed by Navaniat Singh. Nupur is also making her Tollywood debut opposite Ravi Teja in the upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao.