Ranbir-Alia's Kesariya song accused of copying 'Laree Chotee', netizens say 'itni bhi kya nakal karna'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Kesariya' song from Brahmastra is making waves on the internet. While a majority of netizens are cringing over the use of the phrase 'Love storiya' to rhyme with Kesariya, others are enjoying the romantic beats of the song. Just when the internet was starting to sing praises of Arijit Singh and Pritam for a soulful song, netizens found that the tune of Kesariya has been copied by popular Bollywood songs "Laree Choote' and 'Charkha'.

Time and again, music composer Pritam has been accused of copying the muisc of his songs from different other songs. This time as well, netizens pointed out that the chorus of Kesariya is similar to 'Charkha', a folk song by the Wadalis--Lakhwinder Wadali and Pooran Wadali. It also appears to be similar to Abhay deol and Neha Dhupia's song 'Laree Choote' from the 2007 film 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local.'

Angry netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment to the same and said 'itni bhi kya nakal karna.' One user said, "Was Listening ‘Kesariyaan Tera Ishq hai Piya’ by Arijit and out of nowhere I started singing 'Kya hua jo laree chooti, Jeevan ki gaadi looti' by call." Check out the reactions-

Meanwhile, the teaser of the song 'Kesariya' from the film 'Brahmastra' was released at the time of Ranbir and Alia's wedding, Ranbir-Alia's look and song were highly praised then and fans were eagerly waiting for the complete song.

Since the release of the song, Twitterati has been brytallt trolling the makers for the use of 'Love Storiyan'. Reacting to trolls, Ranbir Kapoor said that as artists, they try to create something creative and they were very excited for the song. He added that trolls and memes are a part of life and that people are loving his and Alia's chemistry.

About Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji directorial marks Ranbir and Alia's first collaboration on-screen. Said to be a landmark moment in Indian cinema, Brahmāstra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. It has already been receiving positive reactions from the audience.

