Kriti Kharbanda has no issues in getting typecast

Kriti Kharbanda says doing back-to-back comedy films gives her a chance to better her performance within the genre rather than worry about being typecast. The actor, who featured in "Guest iin London" and "Housefull 4", will next be seen in "Pagalpanti".

"A lot of people ask me that I've done three comedy movies now. Anil (Kapoor) sir must've done 30 different comedies but you never feel he's repeating himself. They may typecast you as someone who only does comedies but the bigger challenge arises when you're given three comical characters and you have to make each one different," Kriti told PTI.

"It's going to help me grow as an actor. Go ahead, typecast, I don't have any issue. Everyone who's looked at being typecast negatively, you've been challenged to outdo your own previous performance. That's the best kind of competition when you're competing with yourself," she added.

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a multi-starrer and features Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla among others. Kriti said being on the set felt like one was attending a school as the cast members were some of the most experienced artistes in the genre of comedy.

"People who have so much work behind them, their approach to a scene is different than what Kartik Aryan and I had in 'Guest iin London'. Paresh Rawal was there who was giving us guidance but a lot depended on both of us. On this set, someone who's done 100 films, a director who's helmed so many films with 100 per cent success rate, were all working together. Their approach is so unique, it's a different school altogether."

Having worked in a larger-than-life movie like "Housefull 4" and "Pagalpanti", Kriti said she was able to hold her nerve when she shot with mega star Amitabh Bachchan for her forthcoming thriller, "Chehre". "My first big day of work was with Amitabh Bachchan. But because I had 'Housefull' and 'Pagalpanti' behind me, I had the confidence to stand in front of him and say the dialogues without being intimidated. I felt that before action and after cut, but not while we were shooting.

"I also remembered what David (Dhawan) ji had told Pulkit. You could be working with the biggest of star, when you say your dialogues, you forget who that personality is and treat him only as a character. Be true to your craft, the person in front of you will have more respect for you. Don't affect their performance because you're nervous."

With the big success of "Housefull 4" behind her and two films up for release, the actor said she is enjoying the new phase in her career. "I wasn't a serious actor when I joined the industry. I was doing it for the heck of it. Then life changed, out of no choice, I had to do acting because I had a house to run. I never talked about it, but I have seen some tough times.Today, I act for myself. I am the happiest I have ever been. That's the best place to be. I am not working because of any outside circumstances. I am doing it because I love it and hopefully it'll reflect even on screen."

"Pagalpanti" is scheduled to be released on November 22.

