Kriti Kharbanda confirms dating Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat

Actress Kriti Kharbanda who was last seen in Housefull 4 has always been under the scrutiny of her fans for her alleged relationship with actor Pulkit Samrat. But to everyone's surprise-- their relationship isn't alleged anymore as the actress has confirmed the good news of her being in relationship with the co-actor of her upcoming film Pagalpanti. Putting each and every rumor to rest, she accepted that the two are dating each other and she wanted her parents to know first.

In an interview with ET Times, Kriti said, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

Previously when she was quizzed about the same, she told IANS that anybody could guess that the two are in a relationship looking at how hot they look together. She said, "We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”

On the professional front, the two have also worked together in Veerey Ki Wedding. Pulkit was earlier married to Shweta Rohira from 2014 to 2015. Coming back to their upcoming film, it will hit theatres on November 22 and also stars-- John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Arshad Warsi. Have a look at the trailer here:

