Here's how Varun Dhawan impressed Sara Ali Khan in short pink dress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan shared a throwback Thursday post with Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's throwback Thursday is packed with comedy, revisiting BTS moments from sets of 'Coolie No. 1'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a picture in which he can be seen wearing a pink dress, long white socks and a short blunt hairstyle wig. His co-star Sara Ali Khan proudly posed alongside, wearing a peach saree. In the caption, Varun wrote, "Who's prettier. Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed."

Take a look:

In no time, Varun's post was bombarded with funny reactions from his fans and friends. "This was so so so so hot," Sara commented. "Can't. Unsee. This," Ileana D'Cruz added. Raghav Juyal said, "bhai main bimar hun please take care of me." Tisca Chopra wrote, "You VD!! For the sheer effort." Maniesh Paul also commented, "I love the socks….you are looking so SOCKSY @varundvn." Dino Morea, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped their reactions on the post.

'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 classic hit of the same name. The David Dhawan directorial was released on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. In the film, Varun will be seen essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf. The film, which was earlier slated to release on April 14, 2022, will now hit cinemas on November 25, 2022.

He also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. It is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama went on floors in Chandigarh in December 2020.

-with ANI inputs