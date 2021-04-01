Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer; Priyanka, Parineeti, Shilpa & other celebs wish her speedy recovery

Image Source : IG/KIRRONKHER, PRIYANKACHOPRA, PARINEETI Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer; Priyanka, Parineeti & other celebs wish her speedy recovery

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday revealed that his wife and actor-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer. The news brought a wave of shock in the industry. Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra, Neetu Kapoor and many others wished for Kirron's speedy recovery.

Anupam took to his Twitter and informed that she has been undergoing treatment for Myeloma, a type of blood cancer and she is "well on her way to recovery".

The actor tweeted, "Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on."

He added, "She is all heart and that is why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar."

Celebrities poured in well wishes in the comments section. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Prayers" followed by a folded hands emoji. Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon along with folded hands emoji. Esha Gupta dropped a heart emoji. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Praying for @kirronkhermp ji s speedy recovery." Mahima Chaudhry dropped a comment saying, "Wish kiran mam a speedy recovery n sending u strength."

Suniel Shetty tweeted, "Thoughts prayers and warmest wishes to the inspiring strong courageous and amazing @KirronKherBJP for a speedy recovery .... get well soon maam."

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, "I pray for @KirronKherBJP ji’s good health and speedy recovery."

Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "Sir we are praying for her."

Earlier, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood revealed that the 68-year-old actress-turned-politician is suffering from multiple myeloma which happens to be a type of blood cancer. Not only this, but her treatment for the disease in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital began last year. Sood, during a specially-convened press conference on Wednesday, also stated that the latest test reports reveal that cancer has "receded from her arm and shoulder."

Arun Sood said, "She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4."

Further, he said, "Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment."