Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's cute entry to Shanaya Kapoor in saree: INSIDE Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash

INSIDE Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood, were spotted at Shweta Bachchan's birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Shweta, daughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan turned 49 on March 17 and she celebrated the occasion with her friends and closed ones. On Thursday evening, an intimate birthday bash was held in Juhu and saw in attendance celebrities such as newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Shanaya Kapoor among other.

In the photos and video shared online, the birthday girl was seen wearing a black dress as she greeted her friends outside the venue.

A video of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal from Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash went viral. The couple walked out of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow and was a treat to watch. Katrina was spotted in a neon pink outfit while Vicky looked dapper in a black shirt and denims. While Katrina didn't pause to pose for the paparazzi, Vicky waved at the photographers, stationed outside the venue, before getting into the car.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an informal grey shirt and black pants, Kiara Advani dazzled in a floral bodycon dress and pointed heels. They posed together for a moment before getting into their car.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with 'Bedhadak', graced the celebration in a blue bright shimmery saree. Gehraiyaan actor, Siddhant, who has been rumoured to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta, was also seen at the venue. Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla also attended the bash along with Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who arrived in style.

