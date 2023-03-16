Ranbir Kapoor recreates Alia Bhatt's ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’ scene, fans say 'biwi se daro'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ranbir Kapoor recreates Alia Bhatt's famous Raazi scene

Ranbir Kapoor calls him the meme expert, the actor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The movie was released on Holi and ever since Ranbir has been busy promoting the movie in full swing. Recently, the actor has tried his hand at some of the most famous movie memes circulating online. In a new video, he recreated scenes of Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, himself and even wife Alia Bhatt.

In a promotional video for his film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Ranbir tried out different meme templates. "Meri film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar mein jitna bada main relationship expert hu, usse bhi bada meme expert hu (I am a bigger meme expert than a relationship expert in my film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar," he says in the video for Jio Saavan.

Ranbir is then seen recreating some popular memes, and his expressions are on point! From Rami Malek's Hackerman meme to Nana Patekar's 'Control Uday Control' meme from Welcome. He also aced some hilarious scenes that were popularized by his own roles in films, including Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The last meme that Ranbir recreated was from Alia Bhatt's film Raazi. The text reads, "Rishtedaars at Weddings: 'Beta agla number tumhara hai na?' In reaction to this, Ranbir hilariously recreated Alia's scene from Raazi in which she cries and says, "Mujhe ghar jaana hai."

Netizens were quick enough to comment on Ranbir's dare devil attempt of recreating his wife's most popular meme material scene and started commenting hilariously. One of the users wrote, "The last one, arey bhai biwi se daaro apni ..". Another commented, "Last is outstanding". "Alia Bhatt seems like his sister", added another fan.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned ₹15.73 crore in net box office collection on the first day of its release. It is nearing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office now. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

