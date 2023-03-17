Friday, March 17, 2023
     
Deepika Padukone gives a sneak peek of how she got ready for Oscars 2023 | VIDEO

Deepika Padukone revealed how she got ready for the Oscars 2023 with a video shared on Instagram. She was a presenter at the 95th edition on March 13.

Deepika Padukone has created a massive stir on the internet with her stunning debut at the Oscars 2023. The actress took over the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in the most elegant way. She attended the event as one of the presenters, where she introduced RRR's Naatu Naatu on the prestigious stage. She walked the champagne carpet in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black Louis Vuitton gown. Now, she shared an Instagram Reel in which she gave a sneak peek of how Deepika got ready for Oscars. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "Here’s a sneak peak of me getting Red Carpet ready with my skincare routine in collaboration with @82e.official. And with that, we’re happy to announce that we’re launching a brand new sunscreen serum, Turmeric Shield, TODAY!" In Deepika's video, she can be seen prepping up for the Oscars event. The actress welcomes her fans in her hotel room. Wearing a white bathrobe, she revealed that she begins her day with a workout, where she is trained by fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. She added that she then takes a steam or a sauna, depending on the situation.

Further, Deepika added, "After a hot shower, this is what I like to do first." Using products from her own skincare line, 82°E, the actress says she uses a cleanser and then ices her face. She then moisturises her skin and later adds some sunscreen on her face. Her team then does her hair and makeup and voila she is ready for the red carpet in the gorgeous black Louis Vuitton gown.

Talking about her look, Deepika Padukone's gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a plunging design, drapings on the arms, full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves, a fitted bust, corseted bodice, cinched torso, figure-hugging fitting, and a mermaid-style pleated skirt grazing the floor. She rounded up her look with diamond jewels, including statement rings, a bracelet and a necklace.

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters among Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove, presenting at the 95th Oscars.

