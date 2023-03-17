Shilpa Shetty pens emotional note after mother Sunanda's surgery: 'Seeing a parent...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty with mom Sunanda Shetty and her kids

Shilpa Shetty Kundra asked her fans to pray for her mother's good health after she underwent surgery. Last few days have been difficult for the actress as Sunanda Shetty underwent surgery at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. Now, she shared a photo of her mother and informed that the surgery has been successful.

Shetty said the past few days have been a "roller coaster" for her and her family. "Seeing a parent undergo a surgery is never easy for any child. But, if there’s anything I want to emulate from my mom it’s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But, my hero and my hero’s hero saved the day!" Shilpa Shetty wrote. She, however, didn't disclose the details of her mother's surgery.

The 47-year-old actor thanked the doctors for taking care of her mother 'before, during, and after her surgery'. "A HUGE thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support & care. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam Prayers work miracles #grateful #blessed #positivity" Shetty added.

As soon as she shared the news on social media, netizens and members from the industry chimed in the comment section with speedy recovery messages. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty wrote, "Our momie is the strongest. Love ya." Raveena Tandon commented, "Wishing a speedy recovery." Dia Mirza said, "May she heal well. Love and good energy coming her way." One of the users wrote, "God bless her. Wish her a speedy recovery."

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa is a part of Rohit's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

