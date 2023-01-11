Shilpa Shetty recreates Jenna Ortega's Wednesday dance, fans say 'that's how to keep your spirit young'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TREND_SOON Shilpa Shetty and Jenna Ortega's fanpage Twitter uploads

The fitness benchmark of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty pretty much knows how to be a trendsetter. The actress didn't skip the chance to maintain her records of being in the trend. The aging beauty recently recreated the ongoing dance trend, inspired by Jenna Ortega's viral dance from the Netflix's Wednesday. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of herself matching steps. She also sported parted hair with braids, like Jenna's iconic look from the show.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Making this #Wednesday count, even as the sun goes down and the moon comes up.” She used several hashtags, including ‘Wednesday Dance' and ‘Addams Family.' She wore a black sports bra, paired with black pants. Her hair was braided, just like Jenna Ortega from the show. She performed the hook steps from the special dance sequence of Wednesday.

Ever since the video has been shared, fans have been flooding the comment section appreciating the actor's fitness. One of the users wrote, “Good but Not better than Wednesday Addam.” “What a fitness,” added another one. Someone else also commented, “That's how keep your spirit young and youthful always a Miss in that sense.” "Kidney touching video ma'am I got heart attach in my lungs".

About Wednesday

Wednesday is one of the ‘Top 10 TV shows in India Today’s list of streaming platforms. Directed by Tim Burton, the show was released on Nov 23. It focuses on Wednesday Addams, who was previously seen as a child in Addams Family shows or movies. The story revolves around Wednesday as she goes to Nevermore, a high school for outcasts, against her will. As she tries to run away from the institute, strange things keep her from leaving as she deals with her psychic powers and also solves a serial murder mystery.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Sukhee. She was last seen in the action comedy film 'Nikamma'.

