KGF actor Yash, wife Radhika Pandit perform house warming ceremony | PHOTOS

KGF actor Yash, wife Radhika Pandit perform house warming ceremony

South superstar Yash and his beautiful wife Radhika Pandit performed a house warming ceremony at their new home in Bengaluru. The duo's pictures performing the puja have gone viral on the internet in which they can be seen with their family. While it wasn't a big affair due to Covid19 restrictions, Yash and Radhika looked gorgeous in traditional outfits. Yash can be seen wearing an off-white dhoti and a copper colour shirt. On the other hand, wife Radhika looks ravishing in a silk saree.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Yash's next film KGF: Chapter 2. The makers had earlier released the teaser of the film on Yash's birthday, which broke many records when it comes to viewership. KGF Chapter 2 is ready for release, but due to Covid, this movie's release has been deferred indefinitely by its makers. Yash plays the lead role, while Bollywood superstar, Sanjay Dutt plays an antagonist's role in this movie. Its ensemble cast has evoked a lot of positive responses among moviegoers. This is a multilingual franchise.

KGF: Chapter 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. K.G.F. Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, had won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.

On the other hand, actor Yash has been actively working for Covid relief. He has earlier pledged to support to more than 3,000 cine artistes, workers, technicians of Sandalwood by crediting an one-time payment of Rs 5,000 to each of their bank accounts. Yash's commitment is at Rs 1.5 crore, as per his tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Yash posted a message that read: "The Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. My own Kannada Film fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times we five in, To each of the 3,000 odd members which includes all the 21 departments of our film fraternity. I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of Rs 5,000 to their personal accounts."