Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif starts shoot for 'Phone Bhoot' in Udaipur

Actress Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. The actress shared the update with fans on Monday, with a video clip she posted on Instagram. The clip captures Katrina sitting in a flight wearing a mask and face shield, ready to take off. She used emojis of a phone, a ghost and an airplane to update fans about her working trip. Her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi too took to Insta Stories to share moments from the airport and the flight.

Siddhant shared a picturesque image of Udaipur, revealing that the team is shooting in the city.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Talking about the first poster, it featured the three actors all dressed up in suited attire all set for action. This is the first time when fans will see Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant together on the big screen in a movie that promises to be a fun ride. Announcing the news, Excel wrote, "Darna allowed hai, as long as you're laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021. @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar [sic]."

While Katrina shared the photo and wrote alongside, "The one-stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021."

Ishaan captioned it, "Your one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021 वैसे भूतों पे lockdown लागू नहीं होता लेकिन ये तस्वीर March से locked थी। आखिर आ ही गए भूतनी के। Now back to exorcising."

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi has started the shoot for his yet-untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and shooting for the same has begun. The actor also has a film in the pipeline with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.