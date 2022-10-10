Katrina Kaif reveals she wants to haunt Priyanka Chopra, reason will shock you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post

The gorgeous Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif made some shocking revelations at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie 'Phone Bhoot' today. As Katrina is playing a ghost in the movie, she revealed that given a chance she would love to haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day. The reason behind haunting Priyanka is that Katrina wants to know how she works so hard. She shared, “If I were a ghost for a day, I would haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day to see how she does so much work”.

Katrina also revealed her husband Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to the trailer and said his response gave her and the team ‘so much confidence’. The actress shared, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction, and it gave us so much confidence. He feels that there is so much fun element in it and people would love it. That's our hope too”. Katrina will be seen sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chadha in important roles. In Phone Bhoot, while Siddhant and Ishaan Khatter will be seen catching ghosts, Katrina plays a ghost. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and will be released on November 4.

Earlier, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also spoke about his experience of working with Katrina in Phone Bhoot. He called her a ‘prankster’ and said she was a lot of fun to work with. “I would say, it’s amazing working with her. She might look innocent but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with,” he said ahead of the trailer launch.

On the work front, Katrina and Priyanka have collaborated for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. It will also star Alia Bhatt. The internet went crazy after the official announcement was made on social media. With three top superstars coming together in a film based on a road trip, it will surely be a treat for cinema lovers. They are going to start shooting in 2023.

Watch the trailer of Phone Bhoot here:

