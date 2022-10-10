Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR & other celebs send warm wishes to director

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli

Renowned filmmaker, SS Rajamouli is celebrating his 49th birthday today (Monday). This year has been extremely special for the director as he gave a blockbuster hit RRR. which is eyeing an Oscar nomination after creating massive buzz globally too. Several celebrities including his RRR actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn took to social media platforms and showered their love on him to mark his day special. Ram Charan took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for Rajamouli alongside an adorable picture. He wrote, "Words truly cannot explain how much I respect and adore you...Wishing you happiest !! @ssrajamouli Garu. Keep rocking, as always !!"

Taking to his Twitter account, Ajay Devgn dropped a sweet birthday wish for Rajamouli. In the picture, Ajay and Rajamouli were seen shaking hands and smiling. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday dear Rajamouli Sir. Have a fabulous one. I love your vision & all of us love your cinema. Keep making proud Sir. Most importantly, today is your day @ssrajamouli."

Ajay essayed the role of Alluri Venkatarama Raju, the father of Ram Charan's character in the film RRR. Jr NTR penned down a sweet birthday wish for the 'Baahubali director. Sharing the picture featuring himself and the director, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Jakkanna. Wishing you the best as always."

Sai Dharam Tej took to his Twitter handle and shared the solo picture of Rajamouli, he wrote, "Wishing the Pride and Torch bearer of Indian Cinema, @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday. May you keep achieving all the glory and love that you deserve. #HBDSSRajaMouli garu."

SS Rajamouli, best-known as one of the best and most acclaimed Indian film directors, screenwriters, and stunt choreographers, is well-recognised for his work in the Indian film industry.

From his debut movie Student No.1 to RRR, SS Rajamouli has been bestowed with many awards including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, and five state Nandi Awards. RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers.

SS Rajamouli has also applied to the Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

-with ANI inputs

