Monday, October 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR & other celebs send warm wishes to director

Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR & other celebs send warm wishes to director

Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: RRR director turned a year older on Monday. Check out how Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and other celebrities made it special for him.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2022 16:32 IST
Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli
Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli

Renowned filmmaker, SS Rajamouli is celebrating his 49th birthday today (Monday). This year has been extremely special for the director as he gave a blockbuster hit RRR. which is eyeing an Oscar nomination after creating massive buzz globally too. Several celebrities including his RRR actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn took to social media platforms and showered their love on him to mark his day special. Ram Charan took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for Rajamouli alongside an adorable picture. He wrote, "Words truly cannot explain how much I respect and adore you...Wishing you happiest !! @ssrajamouli Garu. Keep rocking, as always !!"

Taking to his Twitter account, Ajay Devgn dropped a sweet birthday wish for Rajamouli. In the picture, Ajay and Rajamouli were seen shaking hands and smiling. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday dear Rajamouli Sir. Have a fabulous one. I love your vision & all of us love your cinema. Keep making proud Sir. Most importantly, today is your day @ssrajamouli." 

Ajay essayed the role of Alluri Venkatarama Raju, the father of Ram Charan's character in the film RRR. Jr NTR penned down a sweet birthday wish for the 'Baahubali director. Sharing the picture featuring himself and the director, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Jakkanna. Wishing you the best as always." 

Sai Dharam Tej took to his Twitter handle and shared the solo picture of Rajamouli, he wrote, "Wishing the Pride and Torch bearer of Indian Cinema, @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday. May you keep achieving all the glory and love that you deserve. #HBDSSRajaMouli garu."

SS Rajamouli, best-known as one of the best and most acclaimed Indian film directors, screenwriters, and stunt choreographers, is well-recognised for his work in the Indian film industry. 

Related Stories
Mahesh Babu collaborates with SS Rajamouli for his next 'globetrotting action adventure'

Mahesh Babu collaborates with SS Rajamouli for his next 'globetrotting action adventure'

SS Rajamouli signed by top Hollywood talent agency after RRR's global success, know details

SS Rajamouli signed by top Hollywood talent agency after RRR's global success, know details

SS Rajamouli's RRR in Oscars 2023: Makers of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer apply in 14 categories

SS Rajamouli's RRR in Oscars 2023: Makers of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer apply in 14 categories

From Rs 12 crore to Rs 2000 crore, how SS Rajamouli became box office 'Baahubali' | Birthday special

From Rs 12 crore to Rs 2000 crore, how SS Rajamouli became box office 'Baahubali' | Birthday special

From his debut movie Student No.1 to RRR, SS Rajamouli has been bestowed with many awards including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, and five state Nandi Awards. RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers. 

Also read: Bollywood Box Office: No major opposition for Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha from Goodbye. Know details

SS Rajamouli has also applied to the Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

Also read: Karan Johar quits Twitter after severe trolling, says 'making space for...'

-with ANI inputs

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News