Karan Johar quits Twitter after severe trolling, says 'making space for...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar quits Twitter after severe trolling

Karan Johar, who is one of the finest filmmakers in our country, garners headlines time and again due to his Tweets. The filmmaker is quite active on Twitter and shares his thoughts and opinions on the microblogging site. However, he is often the target of trolls. On Monday, Kjo announced his exit from microblogging site Twitter. He dropped a cryptic tweet announcing his exit, which slightly indicated his dealings with the trolls. His tweet read, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!".

Karan has been constantly trolled sometimes because of his work and sometimes for his personal life. He recently faced massive trolling about the content of his chat show Koffee With Karan where he discusses various deets of Bollywood including the love and sex life of celebrities.

Talking about Koffee With Karan, Karan shared his happiness with Bollywood Hungama after the success of the show and said he wouldn’t want to change his way of being because of some people. “I want to do what pleases me. Doing Koffee With Karan makes me happy. Of course, there was so much feedback coming in there like Why is Karan talking so much about Alia? Why does he talk so much about people's sex lives? And I'm like, actually, I don't think of these things”.

He further explained his thoughts behind the show. “Maybe I'm curious about people's sex lives so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So we have to police myself when I get that feedback. I read it. But what amuses me is that they're wrong long columns people write and I'm like, ‘It's just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’ It's a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analyzed it in long columns and I'm almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyze the show. I wouldn't give it that much time. I don't know why they are”.

On the work front, Karan is all set to direct Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It's slated to release next year. Also, Dharma Productions recently completed 10 years in the industry.

Latest Entertainment News