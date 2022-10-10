Bollywood Box Office: No major opposition for Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha from Goodbye. Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Vikram Vedha and Goodbye are running in cinema halls now

Bollywood Box Office: Hindi films Vikram Vedha and Goodbye have been vying for the audience's attention at the ticket window. Goodbye was released in cinema halls on October 7 and Vikram Vedha has come into the second weekend after it hit the big screens on September 30. It has been noted by trade analysts that Goodbye has not been able to good numbers since day 1 and Vikram Vedha has been performing below expectations too. Let's find out how both films fared at the box office over the weekend.

Vikram Vedha second weekend collections

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil action thriller of the same name. Despite a huge hype, the movie has been performing below par. After nine days, the collections stood at Rs 65.04 crore. The business saw an upward trend over the second weekend and the occupancy rose on Saturday to more than 50 percent as compared to the second Friday collections. On second Sunday, the business was in the same margin taking its collections closer to Rs 70 crore after ten days. The major contributing markets for the film are Mumbai, UP and Delhi regions.

Goodbye fares poor at the ticket window

Rashmaika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan star in the slice-of-life drama Goodbye. The movie has depended on positive word-of-mouth to attract the audience but the collections have been below average. After collecting close to Rs 90 lakh on opening day, when the ticket prices were lowered, the business of the film saw 50 percent growth on Saturday but it is not enough for good numbers. On Sunday too, the movie saw collections in the same range as the previous day, taking its collections over the first weekend to Rs 3.60 crore give or take. It seems like the movie will run out of steam on the weekdays.

Meanwhile, both Goodbye and Vikram Vedha have been facing some competition from the Hindi dubbed version of Ponniyin Selvan- I, which is looking to wind up its theatrical run at Rs 25 core for the Hindi version. In Tamil Nadu, the home market, Mani Ratnam's PS-I has been performing exceptionally well.

