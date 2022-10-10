Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Vikram-Aishwarya Rai starrer sees upward trend on 2nd weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LYCA_PRODUCTIONS Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Know the details

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Tamil historical film PS-I has left a lasting impression on the audience after it was released in cinema halls on September 30. The earnings have been steady in the Hindi belt and higher in the southern regions. Especially in Tamil Nadu, the movie has been performing exceptionally well. On the second weekend, the Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer has seen an upward trend and it is only good news for the makers.

PS-I inches towards Rs 400 crore collections worldwide

PS-I has been inching towards the Rs 400 crore worldwide collections steadily. Till October 8 (9 days), the movie had minted Rs 375 crore, domestic plus international collections. This is the fifth Tamil film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark after Enthiran, Kabali, 2.0 and Vikram. Ponniyin Selvan is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Cholan. It is adapted from Kalki's literary classic of the same name.

PS-I sees upward trend on weekend

In the second weekend, the collection of PS-I has remained steady. I has managed to reel in viewers across India and has specially created a space for itself among the senior audience. For the Hindi version, the collections have been a bit lower but steady. PS-I will be looking to reach the Rs 25 crore mark in Hindi dubbed version so that it can earn a spot among regional films that have performed well in the North markets, including Karthikeya 2 and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Read: From Rs 12 crore to Rs 2000 crore, how SS Rajamouli became box office 'Baahubali' | Birthday special

PS-II update

Unlike other hit franchises like KGF and Baahubali, both parts of Ponniyijn Selvan were shot simultaneously to be cost-effective for the makers. After the release and a positive response to PS-I, the makers are eyeing a Summer 2023 release for the second part, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "'PS1' SATELLITE, DIGITAL WILL INCREASE FANDOM, HYPE 'PS2'... The producers are now evaluating the post-production schedule of #PS2... Going forward, the digital and satellite release of #PS1 will help increase the fandom, which, in turn, will create a solid ground for #PS2 (sic)," he wrote in his tweet for Ponniyin Selvan.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor is in the shape of his life in photos flaunting six pack abs, internet goes 'uff'

Latest Entertainment News