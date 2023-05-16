Katrina Kaif has the cutest birthday wish for hubby Vicky Kaushal; see awwdorable photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Katrina Kaif has the cutest wish for her husband Vicky Kaushal on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal turns 35 today and when the whole world is showering love and blessing on the actor, how can his wife Katrina Kaif lack behind? Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina posted an adorable photo with a heart-melting caption. The actress shared two cute pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them as "A little dance, dher saara pyaar ….Happiest birthday my love". In the first photo, both of them are seen dancing their heart out and in the second one, they are candidly possing for the camera.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years. Before getting married, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. However, now that they are a happy married couple, the duo has been very vocal about their relationship and life after marriage.

The pair is one of the most popular and adored pairs in the tinsel town. They never fail to shell out major couple goals. The lovebirds are currently making headlines after Vicky Kaushal was compelled to answer a difficult question from the paparazzi. The video is quickly becoming popular on the internet.

Kaushal is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, in which he stars alongside Sara Ali Khan. During the film's trailer launch on Monday, the actor was confronted with a question about his personal life that caught him off guard. A paparazzi asked Vicky whether, in India, where marriage is considered a lifelong commitment, he would consider divorcing his wife if he found someone better than Katrina.

This caused confusion for the actor, who initially found the question hard to comprehend. He then went on to say, "Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hain. Aise tedhe-medhe sawaal pooch rahe ho. Baccha hoon, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawaab doon iska main? Itna Khatarnaak sawaal poocha hain! Sir, janmo-janmo take."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Sharib Hashmi. Dropping the trailer, the makers wrote, "Iss baar, saari hadein hongi paar, jab divorce hoga sahparivaar." The film is scheduled to release on June 2.

