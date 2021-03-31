Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious side effects of Covid-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan who recovering from novel coronavirus surely knows how to keep her fans entertained. The actor keeps his fans updated with his life happenings through his social media posts. He shares a glimpse of his personal and private life on Instagram with a witty spin to his captions which are worth reading. Kartik Aaryan once again on Wednesday shared his funny side effects after recovering from the novel coronavirus. Kartik posted a picture on Instagram doing a handstand, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and pants.

"Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai! Good morning! (After Covid everything seems upside down. Good morning!)" Kartik captioned the image.

Earlier, Kartik posted a sarcastic comment on his social media when Maharashtra Government announced night curfew. The actor flaunted his 'glowing twacha' (glowing skin) in a selfie and said, "Mera lockdown ho gaya... Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho."

Kartik Aaryan called it his 'Covid Selfie.' Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered night "curfew" in entire Maharashtra from March 28 in view of the unabated rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

On March 22, Kartik took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "Positive ho gaya, Dua karo," Kartik shared on Instagram and Twitter, informing netizens about his health. Commenting on his posts, fans expressed concern and prayers for his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities including Paresh Rawal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" where he features alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit theatres in November.

Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in the film "Dhamaka" which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.