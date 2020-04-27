Kartik Aaryan's unseen photo with Aamir and Salman Khan is unmissable, courtesy Subhash Ghai

Kartik Aaryan is one of the emerging stars of the Bollywood industry. Ever since his debut in the year 2011 with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, there's no looking back. His comic sense and amazing screen presence have made him the top choice for the filmmakers and now it seems as if Pardes director, Subhash Ghai too is in awe of him. The maverick filmmaker who is known to make stars out of newcomers dug deep into his archives amid coronavirus lockdown and found a gem of a photo featuring the Love Aaj Kal actor standing star-struck after looking at superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. The photo was taken in the year 2015 during the filmmaker's birthday bash and since the actor worked with him in the film Kaanchi, he too was invited to the party.

Taking to Twitter and sharing the photo, Ghai wrote alongside, "On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aaryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like aamir khan N salman khan. Today I am glad n proud of Kartik @TheAaryanKartik he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings."

Talking about the actor, he is these days quarantining with his family and for the same of his fans keeping everyone posted on social media by sharing videos on Instagram. Not only this, but he has also even started his online chat show 'Koki Poochega' in which he interacts with the corona warriors. Have a look:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and next, he will be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

