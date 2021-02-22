Kartik Aaryan no more experiences FOMO as he shares new still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan no more experiences FOMO as he shares new still from Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Kartik Aaryan was going through FOMO (fear of missing out) as the release dates of several Bollywood films were being announced. The actor on Monday revealed that he is no more experiencing FOMO as he announced the release date of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a still from the film with Rajpal Yadav, who also featured in the original film as the 'oonche tile wale mandir ka chhota pandit'. Kartik captioned the picture, "No Mo FOMO Humaara number bhi aa gaya #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021"

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's psychological-comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

Kiara took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself with Kartik as she announced the release date of the film.

The film is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The production of the horror-comedy was affected in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was filming in Lucknow days before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, has two more films lined up for release- Karan Johar backed Dostana 2 and filmmaker Ram Madhvani's thriller Dhamaka.