Kartik Aaryan lets his 'eyes do the talking' in new selfie

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday treated fans and followers with a new stunning sun-kissed selfie as he flaunted his long hair look with full-grown beard. Posting the picture on his Instagram handle, Kartik said let his eyes do the talking. The actor is seen sporting a full-grown moustache, as he donned a white T-shirt.

In the snapshot the actor's long locks are seen covering half of his face while the falling sun rays complete the impact of the image. "Let the eyes do the talking," Kartik wrote alongside the image.

Kartik's "Pati Patni Aur Woh" co-star Bhumi Pednekar and more than 10 lakh fans liked the post. Reading through the comment section, Bhumi wrote, "And the hair."

A user, writing 'Om Shant Om's' song in the comment section, said "aankhon mein teri ajab si ajab si adayein hai, dil ko bana de jo patang saasein teri vo hawayein hai @kartikaaryan." While another wrote "Omg your eyes."

Talking about the truth he sees in Kartik's eyes, a fan said "We @kartikaaryan's fans only blv in ur eyes bcz they can't lie as u r d purest person. We see sachhai in ur eyes. Atlst I feel so."

"Handsome hunk. my fav," commented a user.

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Kartik will next be seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

