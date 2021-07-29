Kartik Aaryan gives sneak peek into his new look, fans wonder if it's for upcoming project; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan gives sneak peek into his new look, fans wonder if it's for new project; see pic

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll with back to back announcements of interesting and big-budget projects. While the actor is setting the internet ablaze with his casual looks as he gets spotted up and about in the city, Kartik has sparked a buzz about the upcoming project with his soon-to-get new look. Kartik Aaryan has yet again left the fans wondering if he's changing his look for an upcoming film. Sharing a glimpse into his new look, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture saying, "Hair cut makes me feel ".

Well, we all know that Kartik Aaryan loves his hair. But when it comes to his films, the actor never compromises with his look. With every film of his, Kartik has been thoroughly professional and always given himself looks that suit his character.

Whether it is modern cut and a simple side-parting for his dual role in Love Aaj Kal or whether it’s his long hair to give him the gruff avatar for Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, and of course who can forget his hit and iconic look of Chintu Tyagi (Pati Patni Aur Woh), the actor always manages to transform like a chameleon into his role.

And looks like this time too, the actor is going to spell his magic. Kartik Aaryan has shared his thoughts about the haircut and also shown a glimpse and now his fans are waiting in anticipation for his next or a new announcement. Because we all know, he always loves to build up curiosity.

Recently Kartik Aaryan announced two big films - Sajid Nadiadwala's next- the grand musical love story and Hansal Mehta's Captain India. He even has Dhamaka ready for an OTT release and then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has to commence shooting soon.

