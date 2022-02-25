Kartik Aaryan gets teary eyed speaking about his mother's fight against cancer, Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has been a long time supporter of the fight against cancer and one reason that makes him even closer to the cause is having seen his mother fight the battle. Recently, the actor had attended a private event as a guest supporting the cause of cancer prevention and the fight against the disease where he felicitated the survivors which also included his mother. The actor took to his social media account to share a small video of his mother dancing on the stage with his song, 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' playing in the backdrop. He also posted a clip of his speech where he could be seen getting teary-eyed as he opens up about his mother's journey as a cancer survivor.

Sharing the post, Kartik wrote an emotional and heartfelt caption with the video that read, "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same- The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude and Fearlessness kept us going. Today I can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON. And for that, we are all stronger. I am so so proud of you Mummy and I pay my respects to all the people who could not make it and to all the people who have shown courage fighting this disease."

Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari had reportedly been diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in multiple big-ticket films like 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.