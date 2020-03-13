Kartik Aaryan’s fan offers him Rs 1 lakh to reply on Instagram. Actor reacts

Kartik Aaryan’s fan offers him Rs 1 lakh to reply on Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan enjoys a huge fan base on social media. The actor is riding high on success with back to back hits and fans never fail to shower love on him through their comments. He is very active on social media and ensures that he shows his gratitude to his fans in equal measures. While Kartik responds to the fans love through comments, this time he was especially tempted to reply as a fan offered him Rs 1 lakh for the same.

Calling Kartik Aaryan as 'bhai', a fan told him that she's willing to give him Rs 1 lakh if he replies to her. Kartik, who seemed tempted by this proposition, replied back saying, 'Ye lo reply. Kahan hain paise?' This exchange not only made people laugh out loud but also got them to praise the actor for his killer sense of humour. Check out-

Kartik Aaryan has become filmmakers favorite as much as he is of the viewers. He is currently shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. He also has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. The actor is already loaded with films and now, the latest reports claim that he has bagged another Karan Johar film. Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, director Shashank Khaitan has roped in Kartik Aaryan for his next film which will be a love story. While the details of the film haven’t been finalised yet, it will be produced by KJo’s Dharma Productions.

The report in Mumbai Mirror claimed, “He (Shashank Khaitan) was keen to make a love story and reached out to Kartik, who is already doing Dostana 2 with Karan. After Kartik gave his nod, he and Shashank met Karan on Sunday to discuss the project. The team is planning to start shooting later this year. Till then, locations and other modalities will be finalised.”

