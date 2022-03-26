Kartik Aaryan collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Actor spotted outside latter's office

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kartik Aaryan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines ever since his last project 'Dhamaka' was released, and now the actor has given his fans another reason to get on their toes as he was recently spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu, hinting a possible collaboration between the two. Kartik was clicked at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu while sporting a casual look. The 31-year-old actor also waved at the paparazzi after coming out of the office premises. He looked dapper in a candy-pink coloured hoodie with denim and light grey shoes.

He completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses. Kartik looked happy after making exiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kartik Aaryan

On the professional front, Kartik's upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20. The film also stars Kiara Advani, and Tabu. It has been directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. It is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Among his other projects is the highly-anticipated Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake, titled Shehzada. Kartik has recently wrapped a schedule of his forthcoming film in Mumbai. The team of the Rohit Dhawan directorial had earlier finished work on its first schedule last November in Delhi. Kartik took to Instagram and posted a picture with his co-star Kriti Sanon announcing the wrap. "One more schedule wrap," he wrote.

Besides Kartik and Kriti, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, Shehzada is expected to be released in cinemas on November 4, 2022. Also, the actor has 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.