Shehnaaz Gill slams troll criticising her for dancing at party months after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth died of a heart attack in September 2021

Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up about the relationship she shared with late actor Sidharth Shukla and clapped back at trollers who criticised her for being happy after his death. This is the first time that the Punjabi actress ever spoke about her beau's sudden demise. During a conversation with Shilpa Shetty on the latter's show 'Shape Of You', the 'Hosla Rakh' actress reacted to being trolled for dancing at her manager's engagement party in December last year.

Opening about her relationship with late actor Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill said, "Today is the first time I am talking about this and it's only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what. Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So, I don't have to give any explanation to anyone." ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill channels retro vibes as she turns muse for Dabboo Ratnani; see latest pics

She slammed the troller and added, "If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because being happy is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself."

She further expressed that Sidharth, too, would want her to be happy always. She said, "Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola ki has mat. Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi, aur mai apna kaam jari rakhungi kyunki mujhe bahot aage jaana hai life mein. (Sidharth never asked me to stop laughing. Sidharth always wanted to see me laugh, so I will always laugh)." Take a look

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020. For the unversed, Sidharth, who featured in shows like-- Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak and movies like-- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, passed away on September 2, 2021 at the age of 40 after a cardiac arrest.

