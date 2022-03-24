Shehnaaz Gill channels retro vibes as she turns muse for Dabboo Ratnani; see latest pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Unlike her usual outings, Shehnaaz Gill channelled retro vibes as she turned muse for fashion and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Going for a colourful boho look, a trend that never seems to fade away, the singer-actress had a regal look. Shehnaaz's chunky earrings and a bandana wrapped around her head looked both chic and sophisticated. She wore a top with motifs in different shades of blue. Neither too sequin-ish nor too casual, the outfit looked surreal for the outdoor shoot.

For the makeup, Shehnaaz painted her lips in the shade of nude. As for eyes, she went for smoky look for her eyelids, whereas for the lower rim of her eye, she used a colour matching her lipstick. Shehnaaz looks splendid in her latest photoshoot, to say the least. See pics:

The outfit is by Ken Ferns. Resharing, Shehnaaz's photos, the official Instagram account of the brand shared details of the outfit. "#shehnaazgill in a signature #kenferns hand embroidered mirror & beaded outfit. Crafted to perfectly suit her vibrancy, teamed with a signature #kenferns printed head scarf and earings by @curiocottagejewelry. This hand embroidered tule sheath dress took weeks to create as even the acrylic mirrors were designed to the placement and then laser cut to perfection before embroidered onto the powder blue hand-dyed tule," the caption read.

The outfit is a part of Ken Ferns' Spring/Summer 22, which will soon hit the runway.

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Fans loved her chemistry with co-contestant and winner of BB 13 Sishnaaz Gill. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Following the death of Siddharth in 2021, Shehnaaz went on a professional break. She returned to the screens with the film, Honsla Rakh last year.