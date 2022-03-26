Yo Yo Honey Singh burns up the internet with his drastic transformation. See impressive pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YO YO HONEY SINGH Yo Yo Honey Singh's drastic body transformation

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in the news! The rapper has left everyone impressed with his amazing physical transformation. Recently, he dropped pictures, wherein he is in a vest paired with track pants. His chiselled and toned body, biceps and shoulder muscles were the highlights of the post. He shared the picture before heading to Hyderabad for a show. "Lets Roll Hyderabad tonight!! Club Prism," the rapper captioned the picture.

Soon, his fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. One of the fans commented, "Welcome back old yo yoo." Another wrote, "King is back in shape." Also, his friends and colleague showered love and praises on him. Maniesh Paul wrote, "Paaji" and added fire emojis to his comment. Singer Jazzy B's wrote, "No pain, no gain." Juggy D said, "Yes, bro. Looking good." Jassi Sidhu had a hilarious reply to the post, he wrote "Jatta, stop copying my body now." Take a look

Meanwhile, Honey Singh's songs are immensely popular among the youth. He has been credited with bringing the rap scene into the mainstream music industry. His rap style and lyrics are distinct and his groovy numbers are great to get any party started. Some of his hit songs are 'Saiyaan Ji', 'Manali Trance', 'Lungi Dance', 'Angrezi Beat', 'Dope Shope' and 'Party with Bhoothnath' amongst others.

Recently, the rapper was in the news after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence case against him.